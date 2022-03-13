Volvo Retailers to Get Automated Vehicle-Inspection Technology

Volvo Car USA is rolling out a new program to equip U.S. retailers with automated vehicle-inspection systems that aim to improve customer satisfaction and business efficiencies to further strengthen the Swedish automaker’s reputation for product quality and safety.

High-speed, camera-based systems from Israel-based UVeye utilize artificial-intelligence and machine-learning technologies to check tires, underbody components and vehicle exteriors for defects, missing parts and other safety-related issues.

This automated vehicle inspection process takes seconds to complete and is significantly faster than time-consuming manual inspections, according to Rick Bryant, the vice president for sales operations at Volvo Car USA. This helps give retailers the ability to valuate trade-ins quickly, and cost-effectively, as well as check the condition of customer cars coming in for service.

The Volvo Car USA program is being launched at select retailers on the East Coast. The company ultimately hopes a majority of its more than 280 independent retail locations in the U.S. will install the new automated vehicle-inspection systems.

UVeye and Volvo Cars have collaborated since 2019 when the automaker became a strategic investor in the company through the Volvo Cars Tech Fund. Since then, Volvo Cars also has installed UVeye body-inspection scanners on its assembly lines for quality assurance.