Volvo Opens New Software Testing Centre With SEK 300M Initial Investment

The new generation of fully electric Volvo cars is hardware designed, but software-defined. This creates exciting new models like the flagship EX90 SUV and the small yet mighty EX30 SUV that become better over time thanks to regular, over-the-air software updates.

As part of that strategy, Volvo continuously invest in its in-house software development and testing capabilities. It has revealed one of its biggest investments to date: a new, state-of-the-art software testing centre in Gothenburg, Sweden that amplifies the brand's capacity for integrated software testing at all levels.

At a size of around 22,000 square meters and representing an initial investment of around SEK 300 million, the new software testing centre is the new flagship in Volvo's network of engineering centres and Tech Hubs around the world. Volvo also operates software test centres in Lund, Sweden and Shanghai, China, but its new Gothenburg facility is by far the largest in terms of size and capacity.

The new software testing facility will initially employ around 100 people, a figure that is expected to grow to 300 once the testing centre is running at full capacity. Eventually the site will house around 500 testing rigs and digital test environments, up from almost 200 right now.

The Gothenburg site will work closely together with Volvo's other engineering centres around the globe that play a central role in software development. Last month, the company established a new Tech Hub in Singapore, while it announced its plans for another software-focused Tech Hub in Krakow, Poland in February.