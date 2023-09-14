Volvo Offering Prime Video, YouTube Streaming in its Cars

Whether recharging, waiting to pick up your loved one, or cherishing a quiet moment away from the in-laws – your Volvo car is now better equipped to keep you entertained by introducing Prime Video to Google Play for download in all markets where Google apps and services are available.

Volvo Cars is among the first carmakers to offer Prime Video in its cars. YouTube is also coming soon to Volvo cars with Google built-in.

The service will become available as a pre-installed app starting from September 18th with a gradual rollout via over-the-air update (OTA), market by market. With safety at the core of its business, access to video streaming will only be available when the car is at fully stationary.

Highlights