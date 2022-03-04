Volvo Introduces Refreshed Models & New Motor for C40 Recharge

Volvo Cars is introducing a range of updates to its entire car line-up, the most prominent of which is an exterior refresh of its fully electric XC40 Recharge. The company also unveils a single electric motor variant of the pure electric C40 Recharge.

The new C40 and XC40 variants, along with all other new Volvo Cars’ models, will be available through an updated offer concept, designed to make the online ordering process of Volvo cars easier and more convenient. Volvo customers will now be able to choose between different equipment levels and select the options that best suit their personal needs. The new offer structure reflects Volvo Cars’ ambitions to increase price transparency, as well as reduce complexity in its model offering by focusing on attractive pre-selected variants.

To reinforce its cutting-edge design and modern statement, Volvo Cars designers have now given the XC40 line-up a refresh. A new front bumper and a frameless grille plate keep the all-electric XC40 Recharge visually in sync with the Volvo C40 Recharge, aligning the two cars that symbolise Volvo Cars’ electrification journey.

The signature Thor’s Hammer headlights are augmented with state-of-the-art pixel LED light technology, enabling them to automatically adapt to traffic in front and efficiently light up the road ahead without dazzling other drivers. Additionally, customers will receive premium leather-free upholstery options in the pure electric XC40 Recharge, as well as new exterior colours and rims, offering further possibilities for personalisation.

In addition to the twin motor variant, Volvo Cars has also unveiled a single electric motor variant of the pure electric C40 Recharge, expanding its fully electric offer and supporting its ambition to help more people make the switch to fully electric cars. The new single-motor C40, with power on the front wheels, expands the company’s range of fully electric variants to four, further paving the way towards its ambition of selling only fully electric cars by 2030.

The single-motor C40 Recharge comes with a 69 kWh battery and an anticipated range of up to 434 km on a single charge under the WLTP drive cycle. The battery can charge from 10 to 80 per cent of capacity in approximately 32 minutes on a fast-charging system.