BYD Ti7 Seven-Seat Hybrid SUV Confirmed for UK

BYD is expanding its footprint in the UK with the introduction of the all-new BYD Ti7—its largest model yet for the market. This three-row SUV is aimed at families and lifestyle buyers looking for space, performance and electrified efficiency in one package.

Measuring over 5.1 metres in length, the Ti7 sits at the top of BYD’s UK lineup. Under the hood, it uses the brand’s Dual Mode Performance (DM-p) plug-in hybrid setup, combining a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with dual electric motors and all-wheel drive. The result is a claimed 0-62 mph time of just 4.8 seconds, making it surprisingly quick for its size. It also offers a WLTP electric-only range of up to 79 miles, though full battery and charging details are yet to be revealed.

Design-wise, the Ti7 gets a bold stance with split LED lighting up front, a contrasting lower bumper finished in titanium tones, and chunky wheel arches. The upright rear profile emphasises practicality, while inside, the cabin is configured with three rows of seating to maximise passenger space.

The Ti7 will be BYD’s first seven-seater in the UK, positioned above its current range of crossovers and sedans. While pricing and exact launch timelines remain under wraps, more details are expected soon.