Xiaomi YU7 Lineup Expands with Record-Breaking GT Variant

Xiaomi is turning up the heat in the performance EV space with two new additions to its YU7 luxury SUV range — the YU7 Standard and the range-topping YU7 GT. And it’s the GT that’s grabbing headlines.

The YU7 GT has stormed the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a blistering lap time of 7:22.755, setting a new production SUV record and undercutting the previous benchmark by a massive 14 seconds. That’s serious pace for a full-size electric SUV.

Powering the GT is a dual-motor setup producing a staggering 1,003 PS, driven by Xiaomi’s HyperEngine V8s EVO that spins up to 28,000 rpm. The result? A 0-100 km/h sprint in just 2.92 seconds and a claimed top speed of 300 km/h — numbers that firmly place it in supercar territory.

On the other end, the YU7 Standard offers a more balanced package. It gets a 73 kWh LFP battery on a 752V platform, delivering a CLTC range of 643 km. Performance remains strong, with 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 220 km/h. Fast charging is impressive too, adding up to 385 km of range in just 15 minutes.

The GT ups the ante with a larger 101.7 kWh battery and an 897V architecture, enabling ultra-fast 5.2C charging and a claimed 705 km range.

Both variants come equipped with Xiaomi’s advanced HAD (Hyper Assisted Driving) system, powered by Nvidia’s DRIVE AGX Thor platform, along with LiDAR and 4D radar tech.

Demand has been nothing short of explosive. The YU7 series clocked over 240,000 orders within 18 hours of launch, with more than 232,000 deliveries already completed. For now, these models remain exclusive to the Chinese market.