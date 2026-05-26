Geely Starray EM-i Put Through Unique Crash Test in Europe

Geely Auto has pushed safety testing a step further by subjecting the Geely Starray EM-i to a unique, beyond-regulation crash test in France. Conducted at UTAC’s Euro NCAP-accredited facility, the test combined a side-impact collision with a secondary pole strike—simulating a real-world chain crash scenario.

The test saw a moving deformable barrier hit the SUV at 60 km/h, forcing it into a rigid pole placed on the opposite side. This dual-impact setup goes beyond standard Euro NCAP protocols, which typically assess single-phase impacts.

According to Geely, the Starray EM-i maintained cabin integrity during the crash, with airbags deploying as intended. The vehicle also activated its emergency eCall system and automatically unlocked its doors post-impact. Battery safety—crucial for electrified vehicles—was also evaluated, with the system reportedly remaining protected.

The demonstration took place at the “Automotive Safety Tech Globalization & Innovation in the Smart Driving Era” summit, co-hosted by the China Automotive Engineering Research Institute and UTAC. It was the only live crash test showcased at the event.

Geely claims strong safety credentials globally, with five-star ratings across multiple programs including Euro NCAP and ANCAP. The automaker also highlighted its open approach to safety innovation, sharing select patents such as emergency window-breaking tech and underbody battery protection systems.