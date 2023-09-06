Volvo Cars Opens New Tech Hub in Singapore

Volvo Cars is opening a new Tech Hub in Singapore, a vibrant global hotspot for advanced technology and manufacturing excellence. The new Tech Hub will be a key centre for data and analytics, software and advanced manufacturing development in line with our ambition to be a leader in new technology and a fully electric car maker by 2030.

The Singapore facility will initially focus on building up capabilities in technology and software development, data and analytics as well as advanced manufacturing – a core strategic area for Volvo Cars. Manufacturing is an increasingly technology-intense area that offers plenty of new opportunities within AI, robotics, automation, machine learning, nanotechnology and a range of other new and emerging technologies.

The announcement of our Singapore Tech Hub follows the recent addition of a Tech Hub in Krakow, Poland earlier this year. Both hubs aim to further optimise our global site strategy to gain ground in key technology areas and attract the best tech talent around the world. These Tech Hubs work closely with our existing network of Tech Hubs and core engineering centres globally.

Singapore has in recent years become a leading global technology competence and innovation centre. With leading universities and wider education ecosystems, it’s now the location of choice for many technology companies, investments and talent worldwide.

Volvo Cars is establishing the new hub in Singapore with support from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), giving Volvo Cars further capability to leverage Singapore’s local network and talent for its development of the next generation of technologies and cars.