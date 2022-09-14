Volvo Becomes World's 1st Company to Manufacture 44T Electric Trucks

Volvo Trucks is beginning series production of the electric versions of the company’s most important product range, its heavy-duty trucks: Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX. These trucks can operate at a total weight of 44 tonnes and the three models represent around two thirds of the company’s sales.

With these new additions, Volvo Trucks has six electric truck models in series production globally – the broadest electric truck line up in the industry.

Series production of Volvo’s heaviest electric trucks will start in the Tuve factory in Gothenburg, Sweden and next year the factory in Ghent, Belgium will follow. Volvo produces the electric trucks on the same line as its conventional trucks, which gives high production flexibility and efficiency gains. The batteries are supplied by Volvo Trucks’ new battery assembly plant in Ghent.

The demand for electric trucks is rapidly increasing in many markets, with one driving force being the need for transport buyers to shift to fossil-free transports in order to meet their sustainability goals. Volvo Trucks’ electric portfolio could cover around 45% of all goods transported in Europe today.

Volvo Trucks’ electric line-up of six truck models covers a wide range of applications such as city distribution and refuse handling, regional transport and construction work. And with the commencement of the production of its heavy-duty electric trucks, the brand has become the first global truck manufacturer to do so.