Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Deliveries in India Begin

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced the commencement of customer deliveries of the exciting new Tiguan, across the country.

The new Volkswagen Tiguan is developed on the globally renowned MQB platform that offers a progressive design language, premium features and an enviable performance, making it an attractive product proposition for Indian customers.

Available with the feature-rich ‘Elegance’ variant, the Tiguan is equipped with 2.0l TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION technology, that produces a peak power output of 190PS (140 kW) ranging from 4200-6000 rpm and a peak torque of 320 Nm right from 1500 rpm and flat up to 4100 rpm. The new Tiguan promises superior acceleration and a fun-to-drive experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Within a month from its launch, the new Tiguan has garnered significant attention from customers, wherein the SUVW is sold-out for Q1, 2022. It is a testament to the customer appeal and appreciation of this global SUVW. With the commencement of deliveries, we are eager to see our customers drive this true stunner.”

The new Tiguan is available across our 150 sales touchpoints in seven striking colour options. The Tiguan comes with 4EVER Care, the Volkswagen brands’ standard peace of mind package for discerning Indian customers.