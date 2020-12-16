Volkswagen Launches Tiguan eHybrid SUV In Markets Abroad

Volkswagen has officially announced the launch of the all-new Tiguan eHybrid SUV globally as a part of its electric mobility initiative. The Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid has been priced at EUR 42,413 in Germany in Germany which translates to approximately INR 37.93 lakh in India. Volkswagen has even started accepting pre-orders for the eHybrid SUV already. The Volkswagen brand is committed to the Paris Climate Agreement. Plug-in hybrid vehicles like the Tiguan eHybrid will be important elements in achieving their target of becoming a CO2-neutral company by 2050.

Visually, the Tiguan eHybrid looks completely identical to the regular ICE powered version of the SUV that's on sale abroad. The Tiguan had been facelifted earlier this year for the global market and the eHybrid continues with the same design language. Compared to the Tiguan AllSpace sold here in India, the global-spec Tiguan looks a lot sleeker and sporty with slimmer LED headlamps and redesigned bumpers. Volkswagen is offering the Tiguan eHybrid with three equipment packs - Life, Elegance and R-Line. The stylish 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and body cladding lend the Tiguan eHybrid its SUV-character.

The interiors of the Tiguan eHybrid too remain unchanged from the regular version of the SUV. This being a Volkswagen, it is loaded to the brim with features. Some of the highlight standard features would include a digital cockpit, a large touchscreen infotainment system with all sorts of connectivity, three-zone automatic air conditioning, leather multi-function steering wheel with paddles, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, lane assist, rain sensors and much more.

What's under the hood of the Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid is what is really important. It comes powered by a 1.4-litre TSI engine which is coupled with an electric motor and the powertrain gets mated to a 6-speed DCT gearbox. The total output of the powertrain stands at 241hp. The Tiguan eHybrid also gets a special GTE mode where the electric motor and internal combustion engine can together produce a maximum torque output of 400Nm. The SUV can also travel a distance of up to 50km on electric power alone.

The battery pack on the Tiguan eHybrid is positioned in the front of the rear axle and it can be charged using an AC charger with a connector for domestic sockets with a maximum of 2.3 kW. You can also charge it up to 3.6 kW using a DC charger. Moreover, the plug-in hybrid drive has been so programmed that you can start the car in pure EV mode every time, provided the batteries are sufficiently charged. There are however no talks of this coming to India any time soon.

