Volkswagen Shows 2024 Atlas Peak Edition at NYIAS

Volkswagen of America, Inc. is pleased to introduce the 2024 Atlas Peak Edition trimline at the New York International Auto Show. Inspired by the Basecamp Concept shown in 2019, body cladding elements create a more rugged overland look, while black-out detailing and a unique interior palette further elevate the model year 2024 Atlas family.

The face of Peak Edition models immediately stands out from other Atlas trims with a rugged front fascia and underbody cladding in silver. A gloss-black “X” design element stretches across the lower fascia, borrowed from Atlas Cross Sport. Two chrome strips pop on an otherwise blacked-out grille, flowing to either side of the illuminated logo.

Moving around the side of the vehicle, a large gloss-black badge adorns the front quarter panel with the Peak Edition logo in orange and chrome. Eighteen-inch black alloy wheels equipped with 255/60 all-terrain tires bolster the versatility of the Atlas, while rugged side sills in black and silver visually reinforce the look. Black mirror caps, window surround, wheelarches, and roof rails complete the black-out look in profile.

At the rear, a black tailgate strip meets a rugged black and silver diffuser with chrome exhaust bezels. New exterior colors for the Atlas family, and exclusive to Peak Edition models, are Avocado Green and Pure Grey.

Inside, Peak Edition models feature a signature look that pulls from the logo colors. Titan Black leatherette is paired with light grey accents and orange contrast stitching. Dash and door inserts in a black metallic check pattern further set the look apart from the rest of the Atlas family. A steering wheel clip bears the same logo as the exterior badging and ambient lighting with 30 color choices pairs with innovative backlit dash décor reading “Peak Edition."