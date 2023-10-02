Volkswagen Prepares Its Factories for the Future

The Volkswagen brand is preparing its Germany-based production network for the future. At a meeting, the Group Board of Management informed the Supervisory Board of the Volkswagen Group about its vehicle allocation plans for the brand through 2028.

In taking this step, the company has set its sites up for profitable capacity utilization and the economic perspective of the coming years. Efficient vehicle allocation and increased productivity are key aspects of the performance program ACCELERATE forward | Road to 6.5 initiated by the brand.

Apart from the ID.3 – that is being ramped up in 2023 – the plant in Wolfsburg will produce a second electric model. Starting in 2026, large numbers of an all-electric SUV for the high-volume A segment are scheduled to roll off assembly lines. The plant’s robust utilization will also be ensured by its production of the best-selling Golf and the new Tiguan generation.

Starting in 2025, the successor model of the Tiguan Allspace will be produced at the main plant as well. During the plant allocation planning, it was decided that there was no need to build an additional plant in Wolfsburg Warmenau. Instead, new electric models based on the SSP architecture (scalable systems platform), that will be introduced at the end of the decade, will be integrated into existing and modernized structures at the main plant.

The high-volume VW icon Golf is also to be led into the electric future here on an SSP basis. As things stand today, the Trinity vehicle project originally planned for Wolfsburg will go to the Zwickau plant. The Osnabrück plant is also scheduled to continue the partnership with Porsche in addition to its production of the combustion vehicles Arteon and T-Roc convertible.