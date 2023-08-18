Volkswagen India's Mega Delivery in a Single Day

On the joyous occasion of the first day of Onam, Chingam 1, Volkswagen India delivered 150 Volkswagen cars in the state of Kerala, in a single day.

These included, 5-star rated GNCAP Volkswagen Virtus and Volkswagen Taigun, and the globally acclaimed Volkswagen Tiguan, each showcasing the brand's signature German engineering, unparalleled driving experience and utmost commitment to safety.

In addition to the new car mega delivery, the brand also delivered 50 carefully-selected, pre-owned cars under its Das WeltAuto (DWA) business to customers.