Volkswagen India Launches New Facility in Chennai

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced the launch of a new state-of-the-art customer service touchpoint at Arcot road, Chennai. The new expansive facility of 36,980 sq. ft. area will be operated under the leadership of Mr. Sharath Vijayaraghavan, Executive Director, Sundaram Motors.

The brand has further strengthened its presence in the Southern market with the inauguration of the new service facility, taking it to 22 sales and 16 service touchpoints present in the Tamil Nadu & Pondicherry region. The new touchpoint comes with the new brand design language by Volkswagen India that represents modern, humane, digitalized, vibrant and approachable customer experience.

The new facility houses 21 bays and over 54 service personnel that are trained and equipped in providing preventive maintenance, general repairs, body and paint services that will provide peace of mind ownership experience to customers.

Volkswagen India today has a strong network comprising of 152 sales and 120 service touchpoints across 114 cities.