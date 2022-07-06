Virtus & Tiguan Helps VW India to Double its Sales Volume

Volkswagen India has recorded a strong sales performance by doubling its sales volume in H1 2022 vs. H1 2021. The outstanding performance is attributed to the youngest and freshest product portfolio offering from the Brand in the Indian market, which includes the newly launched striking VW Virtus, the globally acclaimed Tiguan and growing demand for the most-awarded SUVW Taigun.

In H1 2022, VW sold 21,588 units of its product portfolio versus 10,843 units in H1 2021 which has led to the growth. The performance has been enabled by the India 2.0 products, the bold & dynamic Taigun and the striking & exhilarating Virtus.

The overwhelming and impressive customer response to the newly launched Virtus has reignited the premium midsize sedan segment, leading to the organization of mega delivery programs across India. Since the day of the India global launch, Volkswagen delivered over 2,500 Virtus models through the mega delivery program.

Speaking about the results, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Our newest entrants, the bold & dynamic Taigun and the striking & exhilarating new Virtus have received a phenomenal response from customers since their introduction. The love and growing demand have resulted in us doubling our sales in H1 2022 as compared to H1 2021. Amidst the industry challenges that are impacting the supply chain, we are witnessing a high demand for our youngest and freshest product portfolio in the Indian market. This overwhelming response coupled with our 360° efforts will make 2022 a highly successful year for Volkswagen in India.”

Volkswagen boasts of a strong and performing network of 152 sales touch points, 120 service facilities present in 114 cities that covers more than 80% of India’s geography. It has also launched several initiatives under the Sarvottam 2.0 program that ensures the Brand is accessible across its interfaces throughout the customer journey.