Virtus Now Available Under VW's Subscription & Leasing Programs

VW has announced that it is offering the new Virtus under its subscription and leasing programs. This will allow customers to own the sedan with just one month’s security deposit and an advance rental.

With the significant increase in the need for safe and affordable personal mobility options across markets, there is a growing demand for dynamic ownership models. Buyers are looking for alternative ways and flexible solutions that enable them to acquire a vehicle at affordable rates basis their usage. The Omni-channel mobility solutions are a great opportunity for potential customers which includes first-time buyers, corporates, and entrepreneurs who would like to own aspirational German-engineered products through the subscription ownership model.

VW Virtus Subscription

Through the Subscription Model, customers can drive home the Volkswagen Virtus with only one month of security deposit and an advance rental payment. It offers customers, a dynamic and flexible ownership experience with a tenure ranging from 2 to 4 years. Further, this ownership model covers term insurance, scheduled service, and unscheduled repairs ensuring comfort and affordability for customers. The subscription model allows an easy exit option with no resale risk with options of returning the car post usage or an upgrade at the end of the term. An all-inclusive easy monthly Subscription rental of the newly launched Virtus starts from as low as INR 26,987 (ex-showroom Ahmedabad).

VW Virtus Lease

As a part of Power Lease, similar to the Subscription model the customer can easily own the new Volkswagen Virtus with one month’s security deposit and an advance rental with flexible tenure options ranging from 2 to 4 years having no mileage cap. However, the additional benefit under Power Lease is the provision of retaining the car post the tenure completion at just 20% of the ex-showroom price. Offering a great value proposition, the customer also enjoys the benefit of refinancing options available. In addition, the customer can purchase an affordable Service Value Pack and enjoy the car without worrying about recurring insurance renewals. The all-inclusive easy monthly Power Lease rentals of the new Volkswagen Virtus start from INR 29,991 (ex-showroom Ahmedabad).

The Subscription and Power Lease model is offered on the Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun enabling customers with multiple ownership options that best suits their lifestyle.