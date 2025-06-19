VinFast Opens First Dealership in California, Begins U.S. Retail Push

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast has announced its first authorized dealership in California, marking a major step in its U.S. expansion. Located in San Diego, the new outlet will begin operations this month in partnership with the Sunroad Automotive Group.

This milestone is part of VinFast’s broader strategy to transition to a franchise dealership model across all 50 U.S. states, with a growing network already spanning 30+ dealerships across 15 states, including Texas, New York, and Florida.

At the San Diego location, customers can now explore and test drive VinFast’s electric SUV lineup, including:

VF 8 (5-seater mid-size SUV; MSRP: $39,900–$44,900)

VF 9 (7-seater full-size SUV; MSRP: from $62,900)

Leasing options start at $269/month for the VF 8 and $449/month for the VF 9, with 0% financing available. All models are backed by an impressive 10-year/125,000-mile vehicle warranty and 10-year unlimited battery warranty.

The San Diego dealership will also offer after-sales support, including service, warranty repairs, and genuine parts. VinFast is investing in training to ensure expert product knowledge and service standards across its network.

As it grows in the U.S., VinFast continues to eye other California locations while expanding globally into markets like India, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the Middle East—all part of its mission to accelerate the green mobility revolution.