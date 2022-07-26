Used Luxury Cars Showroom, Audi Approved, Now in Coimbatore

Audi India continues to expand its used luxury cars market in the country. The company has opened a new Audi Approved Plus showroom in Coimbatore.

The Audi Approved Plus used luxury cars showroom in Coimbatore is located at 7/1F, SF No. 645/1 Avinashi Road, Thottipalayam Pirivu.

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “There is a growing demand for luxury cars and pre-owned luxury cars in Coimbatore and the overall region of Tamil Nadu. We have a strong presence in the region catering to new car buyers and are also growing the footprint of our Audi Approved: plus facilities to welcome buyers to the Audi brand earlier than they would have thought, possible. I am confident that our buyers will enjoy these cars on the beautiful roads and scenic locations in Tamil Nadu.”

Every pre-owned vehicle displayed and sold at Audi Approved: plus showrooms undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior and electrical inspections at 300+ multi-point checks and thorough multiple-level quality checks along with a full on-road test to ensure customers’ peace of mind while buying the car.

Under the Audi Approved: plus programme, Audi India offers 24x7 Roadside Assistance and complete vehicle history before purchase. Additionally, customers can avail easy financing and insurance benefits through the programme.

