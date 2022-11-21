Used Luxury Car Brand Big Boy Toyz Opens New Showroom in Ahmedabad

Big Boy Toyz, a used luxury car brand, has opened a new showroom in Ahmedabad. It is the company's 4th outlet in the country.

The opening event hosted around 200 car connoisseurs and clientele and was open to around 500 students. The niche event was an effort to bring luxury car enthusiasts together.

Thronged by car connoisseurs, industry experts, and influencers, the event celebrated the opening of the massive showroom. Set up in a massive space of 8000 sqft, the showroom is located at the marvelous land of legends AKA, Ahmedabad, Gujarat at Cama Motors. The showroom is notable for its rich history dating back 65 years ago to independence.

Big Boy Toyz is bringing the unique and trustworthy BBT luxury car experience to Ahmedabad with this first showroom in the Gujarat market. The key highlight of the showroom is catering to sales, service, and spare parts for luxury cars making it a one-stop destination for all luxury sports car lovers. BBT Ahmedabad also has a service center facility along with a showroom. The brand has made a substantial investment of approximately INR 25 Cr in the space and the grandeur of the Ahmedabad showroom reflects the same.