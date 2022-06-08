Urus Becomes Lamborghini's Best-selling Model in the Shortest Time Ever

Automobili Lamborghini adds a new record to its list with its Super SUV Urus, as the best-selling model in the shortest time ever. Since its market debut in 2018, 20,000 units have been produced, setting sales records year on year. The twenty-thousandth Urus, in Viola Mithras with black calipers and panoramic roof, has come off the production line, destined for a customer in Azerbaijan.

The Urus has been the catalyst for doubling company volumes and the size of the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory. It has won numerous awards and accolades and it has been the “Unlock any Road” protagonist in events worldwide, from the highest roads to the most extreme off-road environments. It is estimated that Urus models owned around the world have covered more than 360 million kilometers in total.

Following its launch in December 2017, the Urus was presented to customers in a spring 2018 world tour, covering 114 cities in just four months, with more than 70% of initial orders collected from newcomers to the brand.

Thanks to its six driving modes for Strada, Sport and Corsa as well as off-road, sand and snow, the Urus’ reputation for “Unlock any Road” has seen the Super SUV set a new high-speed record for ice-driving on Russia’s Lake Baikal and scale the world’s highest driveable road: India’s Umling La pass at 19,300ft.

The Lamborghini Urus sports a 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 engine, delivering 650 HP (478 kW) at 6000 rpm (max. 6800 rpm), and a torque of 850 Nm at 2250 rpm. With 162.7 HP/liter, it boasts one of the highest specific power ratings in its class, as well as the best weight-to-power ratio of 3.38 kg/HP. Combining four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering, the Urus achieves acceleration of 0-100 km in 3.6 seconds (0-200 km/h in 12.8 seconds) and a maximum speed of 305 km/h.