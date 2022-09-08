Updated Citroen C5 Aircross Launched With Few New Features

Citroen has launched the updated model of the C5 Aircross. The facelifted version of the SUV comes with a few new features that should freshen things up a little.

The updated Citroen C5 Aircross flaunts a sharper style. It has redesigned LED headlamps and LED DRLs. The company has also tweaked the front bumper which now comes with a chrome lip. Apart from that, the updated model features 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

The changes are carried forwad in the interior as well. The updated Citroen C5 Aircross is equipped with a 10-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The centre console has been redesigned as well and now houses 2 USB ports and 1 wireless charger.

As a flagship model of the comfort part of Citroen’s DNA, the new C5 Aircross SUV retains characteristics that make it stand out in its segment, contributing to an overall experience focused on well-being and ease of use. The Progressive Hydraulic Cushions suspension, exclusive to Citroen, enhances absorption of imperfections in the road and ensures that passengers travel in absolute comfort, with a real “flying carpet” effect.

The updated Citroen C5 Aircross is available in a single variant (Shine) and has been priced at Rs 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom).