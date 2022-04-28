Upcoming New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Rolls Out From Factory

Mercedes-Benz India has announced the commencement of the 5th-gen C-Class' rollout from its state-of-the-art production facility in Chakan, Pune.

Scheduled to be launched on 10th May, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class, fondly called the ‘Baby S’, will be available in 3 variants – C 200, C200d and top-end C300d.

The C-Class is an important pillar in the brand's sedan lineup. It was first launched in India back in 2001 and today, there are more than 37,000 units out on the Indian roads.

The upcoming model, the 5th-gen, is the most advanced C-Class ever and, hence, it raises the bar in its segment in terms of major advancement in design, comfort and technology.