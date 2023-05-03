Upcoming New Honda SUV Name Officially Announced - Honda Elevate

While the upcoming new Honda SUV will make its world premiere in India next month, the company has now officially announced its name. The new mid-size SUV will carry the nameplate Honda Elevate.

The All New Honda Elevate represents the company's pursuit to introduce a perfect urban SUV appealing to the elevated taste for finer things in life. It symbolizes the aspiration to achieve success and wanting to keep elevating to the next level.

Honda Elevate has been developed as a new global model in Honda’s line-up to cater to the robust demand for SUVs world-wide. The new model incorporates people’s lifestyle requirements and their expectations for Honda’s New SUV. India will be the first market to launch the Honda Elevate.

As per the earlier media reports, the Honda Elevate will be powered by a new twin-cam 1.5-liter petrol engine, which also powers the City sedan. However, the 1.5-liter petrol engine is expected to be the only engine available at launch, with a strong hybrid lineup to follow later. Gearbox options are expected to be similar to those offered on the City – a 6-speed manual and a CVT for the 1.5-liter petrol engine. There will be no diesel option.