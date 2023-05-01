New Honda SUV Debut on June 6, to Rival Creta, Hyryder & Others

Honda is preparing to unveil its latest midsize SUV (codenamed 3US) designed specifically for the Indian market on June 6, 2023, during a global reveal in New Delhi. The new SUV is expected to be named "Honda Elevate" and will be available for purchase later in the year, starting with India and then expanding to other markets.

Earlier spy photos indicate that the new Honda SUV will possess authentic SUV characteristics, unlike the BR-V, which combined MPV and SUV elements to little success. The camouflaged images of the 3US show off some of its design features, such as a robust front and an upright stance.

Expect chunky cladding, muscular wheel arches, and lots of chrome on this new Honda SUV. The headlights will be sharply styled with LED lamps for the top variants, while the taillights will resemble the newer Honda products, such as the latest-gen WR-V available in Indonesia.

The new Honda SUV will be between 4.2 and 4.3 meters long and have a wheelbase and interior space comparable to that of other vehicles in its class. According to sources, this upcoming SUV shares the same platform and engines as the fifth-generation City.

The SUV will be powered by Honda's new twin-cam 1.5-liter petrol engine, which also powers the City sedan. However, the 1.5-liter petrol engine is expected to be the only engine available at launch, with a strong hybrid lineup to follow later. Gearbox options are expected to be similar to those offered on the City – a 6-speed manual and a CVT for the 1.5-liter petrol engine. There will be no diesel option.

While the new Honda SUV will make its global debut in India on June 6, 2023, it will not be available for purchase until August 2023. It is expected to be priced at a slight premium over its competitors, ranging from Rs 12 lakh to 19 lakh.

