Ultraviolette Launches F77 Mach 2 Recon & SuperStreet Recon in the UK

Ultraviolette has officially entered the UK market with its flagship performance EV motorcycles — the F77 Mach 2 Recon and F77 SuperStreet Recon. The launch comes through a partnership with MotoMondo, the brand’s exclusive distributor in the region, marking a major step in Ultraviolette’s global expansion strategy.

The company continues to build its international footprint on the strength of advanced R&D, solid investor backing, and a design philosophy deeply inspired by aeronautics. The F77 series reflects this DNA with sharp, futuristic styling and aerodynamically sculpted bodywork that promises an engaging, performance-driven ride.

The F77 Mach 2 Recon is the sportier of the two, offering an aggressive, race-inspired stance for riders who crave high-intensity performance. Meanwhile, the F77 SuperStreet Recon focuses on a more upright, comfortable riding posture, balancing excitement with everyday usability.

Both motorcycles pack serious electric performance with 30 kW of peak power, 100 Nm of torque, and a top speed of 155 km/h. A 10.3 kWh battery pack delivers an impressive range of up to 323 km (IDC). Ultraviolette’s proprietary Violette A.I. underpins the electronics suite, complemented by Bosch dual-channel ABS, 10 levels of regen, 4 traction control modes, and Dynamic Stability Control.

Ultraviolette also introduces the X-47, claimed to be the world’s most power-dense air-cooled onboard charger. Designed for reliable AC charging even in harsh climates, it features surge protection, grounding, and EMI/EMC filtration while maintaining full output at temperatures up to 50°C.