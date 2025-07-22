Ultraviolette F77 Gets Free Ballistic+ Upgrade with Gen3 Powertrain Firmware

Ultraviolette is turning up the heat in the electric motorcycle game once again. After captivating enthusiasts with the F77 MACH 2 earlier this year, the Bengaluru-based EV brand has now unveiled its GEN3 Powertrain Firmware—and it comes with a serious boost in performance, dubbed Ballistic+.

Backed by over 8 million km of global riding data, the new firmware isn’t just a behind-the-scenes update—it’s a full-blown evolution of the F77’s core performance. At the heart of this transformation is Violette A.I., Ultraviolette’s smart brain that doesn’t just gather data—it learns from real-world throttle inputs, terrain variations, and rider behavior to deliver razor-sharp responsiveness.

Ballistic+ is more than just a cool name—it’s engineered to offer an intense, engaging riding experience that redefines what you can expect from an electric performance machine. It sharpens the bike’s dynamics and puts that adrenaline surge right at your fingertips.

What’s more, Ultraviolette is rolling out this upgrade free of cost to all existing F77 owners. Yes, even those who bought in early are now in for a thrilling upgrade. The firmware is backwards-compatible, ensuring no one is left behind in this power-packed evolution.

Ultraviolette continues to push the envelope with future-ready engineering, and with moves like this, it’s clear: the F77 isn’t just staying relevant—it’s staying ahead of the curve.