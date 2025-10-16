Ultraviolette Enters Spain and Portugal with High-Performance F77 Electric Motorcycles

Ultraviolette Automotive has officially expanded into the Iberian Peninsula, marking its entry into Spain and Portugal as part of its mission to revolutionize performance electric mobility worldwide. The move strengthens Ultraviolette’s global footprint while showcasing Indian innovation in the high-performance EV space.

Through an exclusive partnership with Rhino Electric Motor, Ultraviolette will bring its flagship models—the F77 Mach 2 and F77 SuperStreet—to enthusiasts across both countries. Rhino Electric Motor will handle import and distribution, ensuring strong retail and service coverage across the region.

The F77 lineup blends aggressive styling, precision engineering, and advanced technology. The Mach 2 exudes a sportier, race-inspired character, while the SuperStreet focuses on everyday comfort with an upright riding position and refined ergonomics.

Powered by a 10.3 kWh battery, both motorcycles deliver up to 30 kW of peak power and 100 Nm of torque, achieving 0–60 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 155 km/h. Ultraviolette’s proprietary Violette A.I. system and Bosch-developed dual-channel ABS ensure superior control and safety.

Riders also benefit from 10 levels of regenerative braking, 4 traction control modes, and dynamic stability management—features rarely seen in this segment.

With its European debut, Ultraviolette not only enters one of the world’s fastest-growing EV markets but also reinforces India’s reputation for engineering excellence in the global two-wheeler industry.