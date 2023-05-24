Uber Green EV Cab Service Launched in Select Cities in India

Uber has announced a slew of partnerships to electrify its services in India, teaming up with leading industry players to accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility. As part of the sustainability push, the mobility major announced the rollout of Uber Green in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, starting June 2023.

Uber Green allows passengers to request an all-electric, zero tail-pipe emission vehicle rather than a regular fossil-fuelled car, bringing to India an on-demand EV experience with just a few taps on the app. Uber Green is the most widely available on-demand mobility solution in the world for no or low emission rides, present in 100+ cities in 15 countries around the world.

Commenting at the event, Andrew Macdonald, Senior Vice President, Mobility and Business Operations at Uber, said, “India’s huge scale and electrification momentum makes the country a priority for Uber as we seek to meet our commitment to electrify every ride on our platform by 2040. Today, we are taking a major step toward that goal with the launch of Uber Green. We know that our impact goes beyond technology. We are determined to become allies of cities and governments as they seek to combat climate change and pollution through sustainable mobility.”

Speaking at the launch, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia said, “Going all-electric is a challenge that’s bigger than Uber. We can’t do it alone. To be successful, the economic burden of making the transition to EVs should not fall on drivers. With these industry leading partnerships, we are matching commitment with action to help drivers go electric faster and supercharge sustainable transition in India’s ride sharing industry.”