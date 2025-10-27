Uber and WeRide Launch Saudi Arabia’s First Autonomous Robotaxi Rides in Riyadh

In a major milestone for smart mobility in the Middle East, Uber and WeRide have officially launched autonomous robotaxi passenger rides in Riyadh, making Saudi Arabia the first market in the region to host self-driving cars on the Uber platform.

Riders travelling between Roshn Front and Princess Noura University can now book a WeRide Robotaxi GXR, marking a new era in the Kingdom’s transportation ecosystem. The pilot project has been backed by the Transport General Authority (TGA) and follows the autonomous vehicle operations inaugurated by Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and TGA Chairman, earlier this year.

Initially, each robotaxi will have a human operator for monitoring and safety, but the goal is to transition to fully driverless operations in the coming months.

WeRide’s robotaxi is the first in Saudi Arabia to receive an autonomous driving permit, after successfully completing the TGA’s regulatory sandbox programme for testing self-driving technology. This milestone builds on WeRide’s earlier success in the UAE, where it joined the Uber platform in Abu Dhabi at the end of 2024.

The collaboration represents a bold step towards Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals, combining innovation, safety, and sustainability to reshape urban mobility in the region.