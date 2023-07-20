Two New Tata Altroz Variants Introduced - XM and XM(S)

Tata Altroz is now available in 2 new variants. The hatchback's lineup now includes XM and XM(S) models.

Tata Motors has announced the launch of two new variants in the Altroz line up, the XM and XM(S), priced attractively at INR 6.90 lakhs and INR 7.35 lakhs, respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The introduction of high-end features in these variants including the electric sunroof in XM(S) makes Altroz the most affordable premium hatchback to be offered with a sunroof. The XM and XM(S) variants will be positioned in between the Altroz XE and the XM+, thereby broadening the appeal of this best-selling premium hatchback.

These variants will only be available in the 1.2 L Revotron petrol engine with manual transmission.

As an added advantage, the Tata Altroz will now offer four power windows and remote keyless entry as a standard feature across its manual petrol variants. Along with this, there are several additions to the existing Altroz 1.2 Revotron Petrol Manual variants as well.