TVS Raider Launched in Nepal

After launching the Raider in India earlier this year, TVS Motor Company has now introduced the sporty-looking, 125cc bike in our neighbouring country Nepal. The distinctly young and sporty motorcycle comes with first-in-class features such as an LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, animalistic LED headlamp and first-in-segment under-seat storage.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr R Dilip, President - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “For our millennial and digitally native Gen Z customers, we have consistently introduced products with best-in-class features and technology. To further build on the excitement and aspiration of the new-age customers, we are launching the 125cc TVS Raider in Nepal. Nepal has always been a key market for us, and it gives me the utmost pleasure to bring our new offering to the youth here. I am certain that our young customers would appreciate the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider.”

Mr. Shahil Agrawal, Managing Director, Jagdamba Motors Private Limited, said, “The customers of Nepal have always responded positively to the best-in-class offerings by TVS Motor, and I’m sure the TVS Raider will not be an exception. Nepal’s Gen Z is ready for TVS Motor’s power-packed, stylish and the true ‘Wicked Ride’ - the TVS Raider.”

TVS Raider is coupled to an advanced 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled 3V engine, and it churns a maximum power of 12.9 PS @ 8,000 rpm and torque of 11.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. The motorcycle boasts a best-in-class acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.7 secs. The dynamic comfort and handling can be attributed to the gas-charged 5-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, low friction front suspension and split seat, 5-speed gearbox and 17” alloy chunky wide tyres.

TVS Raider will come in a colour selection of Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow.