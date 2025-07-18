TVS Apache RTR 310 Gets Sharper, Smarter, and Meaner at ₹2.40 Lakh

TVS has fired up the streetfighter segment with the launch of the updated Apache RTR 310, priced from ₹2.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Designed for the aggressive rider, this new iteration doesn’t just look sharp—it’s sharper where it matters most: throttle response, control, and rider engagement.

Powering the beast is the familiar 312cc liquid-cooled motor punching out 35.6bhp and 28.7Nm. But TVS has reworked the throttle mapping, syncing it with gear selection for crisp, precise response across the rev range. The result? A smoother, more predictable ride—without dulling the performance edge.

Also read: 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched: What's New?

The highlight is the new Drag Torque Control, working in tandem with the slipper clutch to tame rear-wheel hops during hard downshifts—a godsend for riders who like to brake late and corner hard. Add in features like cruise control, traction control, and rear-wheel lift mitigation, and you’ve got a machine that’s as smart as it is savage.

Visually, updates include a new transparent clutch cover, slick sequential indicators, and a bold red paint option. The mid-spec ₹2.57 lakh variant adds a bidirectional quickshifter and new colorways.

For custom-focused enthusiasts, TVS brings two Built-To-Order (BTO) kits. The Dynamic Kit (₹18,000) adds adjustable suspension, brass-coated chain, and TPMS. The Dynamic Pro Kit (₹28,000) brings launch control, keyless ignition, and cornering-aware electronics to the mix.

Whether you're tearing up the twisties or owning the urban jungle, the new Apache RTR 310 is now sharper, tech-laden, and unapologetically aggressive.