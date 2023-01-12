Turtle Wax Partners with Bosch Car Services in India

Turtle Wax has announced a strategic association to advance in the car care category with Bosch Car Services (BCS), a network of independent multi-brand automobile workshops working in partnership with the recognized and trusted Bosch brand.

This collaborative effort brings together BCS’s focus on catering to the growing demand for professional multi-brand vehicle maintenance and Turtle Wax’s years of expertise as the most innovative car care brand. As an outcome of this association, Turtle Wax’s entire range of car detailing products will be available across all 500+ BCS dealer networks in India.

BCS’s consumers within the network can now avail the professional results delivered by the world’s favorite detailing and best-in-class products of Turtle Wax ranging across DIY (Do-It-Yourself) and DIFM (Do-It-For-Me) portfolio.

From the buzzworthy, detailer-favorite Hybrid Solutions Ceramic range to the innovative Professional series and the Quick & Easy range designed for novice users, Turtle Wax strives to make cars look great and protect them from the difficult Indian climate.