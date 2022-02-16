Tradition Meets the Future: New MINI Cooper SE in the Resolute Edition

With its combination of tradition-steeped design features and forward-looking drive technology, the MINI Cooper SE in the Resolute Edition is a striking embodiment of individual style. The edition model of the purely electrically powered model based on the MINI 3 door offers a particularly appealing blend of classic sporty flair and sustainability. Its exclusive exterior design makes for an authentic appearance inspired by the brand’s history. In this way, the MINI Cooper SE in the Resolute Edition clearly conveys the message that locally emission-free driving fun has now become an integral part of the brand’s character and its more than 60-year history.

With its 135 kW/184 hp electric motor and thrillingly agile handling, the MINI Cooper SE transfers the brand’s hallmark go-kart feeling to the world of electric mobility. Its range of up to 234 kilometres – determined according to the WLTP test cycle – enables locally emission-free driving fun both in an urban setting and on outings well beyond the city limits. These are the qualities that have made the fully-electric MINI the brand’s most popular model variant, with global sales figures having almost doubled in 2021. The exclusive design and equipment features of the Resolute Edition now give sustainable driving fun even greater appeal.

With a body finish in Rebel Green – previously reserved for the extremely athletic John Cooper Works models – and the contrasting Pepper White finish for the roof and exterior mirror caps, the MINI Cooper SE in the Resolute Edition has a sporty look in tradition-steeped British style. The deliberate avoidance of chrome elements on the exterior provides a look ahead to the future: instead, the hallmark design features are finished in exclusive Resolute Bronze. These include the surrounds of the headlights, radiator grille and rear lights, the side scuttles on the front side panels and the handles of the doors and tailgate. By contrast, the surrounding strip at the lower edge of the windscreen is finished in Piano Black, as are the inner frame of the radiator grille, the brand logos and the model inscription.

The unmistakable appearance of the MINI Cooper SE in the Resolute Edition is further enhanced by means of bonnet stripes in an exclusive design. Like the door sill trims, they feature a pattern made up of parallel lines with a colour gradient that runs between a light and a dark shade of gold, along with the inscription “RESOLUTE”. The edition model features 17-inch alloy wheels in Electric Collection Spoke design. Alternatively, light alloy wheels of the same format are available in the variant Tentacle Spoke Black.

In the interior of the MINI Cooper SE in the Resolute Edition, the sense of hallmark driving fun is further reinforced by means of seats in the fabric/leatherette finish Black Pearl/Light Chequered and an anthracite-coloured roof liner, as well as black armrests and knee rolls. The sports leather steering wheel in Nappa finish bears an edition-specific MINI Resolute logo on the lower spoke. With evenly curved lines in a light golden tone, the graphic design forms an exquisite pinstripe pattern on the interior surfaces.

The Resolute Edition’s exclusive design features go together to form a perfectly harmonised overall package for premium exterior and interior style. The edition model of the MINI Cooper SE will be available from March 2022 in the international markets.