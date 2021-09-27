Toyota Yaris Discontinued, Rebadged Maruti Ciaz to Come as Replacement?

The Toyota Yaris has been taken off the shelves from the Indian market. Its production has been stopped from today, 27 Sept 2021. Toyota Kirloskar Motors has said that it has taken this decision under its new product strategy. Now, it is being speculated that the rebadged version of the Maruti Ciaz will the vacancy created.

With the discontinuation of the Yaris, Toyota Kirloskar Motors has announced that it will continue to provide aftersales support to the owners of the sedan. The company will also provide spares at least for the next 10 years. The brand will also introduce new models in 2022 under its new product strategy.

Here’s the official statement.

"This move is a part of Toyota's product strategy to continue to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the customer through enhanced technologies and product offerings. In every sense, the Yaris is truly a top-class, versatile sedan. Ever since its India debut, the Yaris built on Toyota's QDR philosophy, won the hearts of the customers with its stunning style & design, leading features, low maintenance cost and unmatchable drivability, thus creating a unique ownership experience. We thank all our customers for their support and flacing their trust in the brand. We would like to continue to serve such customers with other current offerings and preparations are underway to launch new Toyota models in the coming new year 2022."

It is being said that the rebadged Maruti Ciaz is likely to come as the Toyota Yaris replacement. This wouldn’t be a surprise because we already have the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Toyota Glanza that are rebadged versions of the Maruti Vitara Brezza and Maruti Baleno respectively. Also, earlier this year, Toyota had trademarked the moniker “Toyota Belta” in India which is expected to be the name of the rebadged Ciaz. While anything official regarding this is yet to be announced, we are expecting this sedan to launch in 2022.