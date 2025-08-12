Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Gets Bold New Colour, 6 Airbags Standard

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has updated its popular compact SUV, the Urban Cruiser Taisor, with two major upgrades — a striking Bluish Black exterior option and six airbags standard across all variants.

The new Bluish Black paint adds a sportier, premium edge to the Taisor’s youthful design, catering to buyers seeking more personalization. The safety enhancement sees all trims — from E to V — equipped with dual front, side, and curtain airbags, offering complete 360° occupant protection in line with Toyota’s global safety philosophy.

Under the hood, the Taisor retains its choice of 1.2L K-Series petrol or 1.0L turbo-petrol engines, delivering mileage of up to 22.79 km/l. Transmission options include 5MT, 5AMT, and 6AT. The SUV blends style and practicality with LED headlamps, twin DRLs, a trapezoidal chrome-accented grille, and a premium dual-tone cabin with split rear seats, rear AC vents, and a touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Convenience features like cruise control, paddle shifters (AT), wireless charging, and Toyota i-Connect with smartwatch integration enhance its urban appeal. Safety tech includes VSC, Hill Hold Assist, and ISOFIX mounts.

Priced from ₹7.77 lakh (ex-showroom), the Urban Cruiser Taisor comes with a 3-year/1,00,000 km warranty (extendable to 5 years/2,20,000 km) and 24x7 roadside assistance, making it a strong contender in the compact SUV space.