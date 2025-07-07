Toyota Hyryder Gets Stylish Boost with New ‘Prestige Package’

Toyota has introduced a limited-period ‘Prestige Package’ for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, enhancing the SUV’s road presence with a suite of 10 dealer-fitted, high-value accessories. Available from July 2025, this exclusive upgrade is designed to complement the Hyryder’s urban styling while adding functional flair.

The Prestige Package includes premium elements like chrome garnishes for the bumpers, lamps, and doors, a hood emblem, body cladding, and a sophisticated door visor with stainless steel inserts—all curated to elevate the SUV’s bold stance and muscular silhouette.

Under the hood, the Hyryder continues to impress with its self-charging strong hybrid electric powertrain, led by a 1.5L TNGA Atkinson cycle engine and an advanced electric motor—delivering smooth, silent performance and excellent fuel efficiency. It’s also available with a mild-hybrid 1.5L K-series engine and optional AWD for added versatility.

Also read: Toyota Innova Hycross Bags 5-Star BNCAP Safety Rating

Inside, the SUV offers a feature-rich experience with ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, 9-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 360° camera, wireless charging, and ambient lighting. Rear comforts include reclining seats, AC vents, and USB ports.

Toyota backs the Hyryder with a 3-year/100,000 km warranty (extendable to 5 years/220,000 km) and an 8-year/160,000 km warranty on the hybrid battery. With over 1 lakh units sold since its 2022 debut, the Hyryder continues to earn trust for its hybrid tech, bold design, and family-friendly practicality.