Toyota Recalls Over 9K Urban Cruisers For Possible Airbag Issue

Toyota India has issued a recall for 9,498 units of the Urban Cruiser for a possible driver side airbag module issue. Vehicles which were manufactured between July 28, 2020 and February 11, 2021, are said to have been affected. Authorized Toyota service centers will contact the owners of the affected vehicles and request for an inspection. If the said part is found faulty, Toyota will replace it at no costs. The carmaker, however, did not specify the exact kind of problem the owner would face in case of a faulty part.

The Urban Cruiser is manufactured by Maruti Suzuki at their own plant for Toyota Kirloskar Motor. In fact, the Urban Cruiser is identical to the Vitara Brezza under its skin. However, the Vitara Brezza seems to be unaffected by this recall and neither is there any word from Maruti Suzuki regarding the issue. It might sound disappointing when a well-reputed carmaker issues a recall for any vehicle, but it's always good to see carmakers take precautionary steps to avoid any untoward incident.

As mentioned earlier, the Urban Cruiser is essentially a badge-engineered Vitara Brezza. Toyota has, however, differentiated the Urban Cruiser from its donor car by giving it an unique face with new a front bumper and a twin-slat grille that looks similar to that of the Toyota Fortuner. The rest of the design, inside and out, is absolutely identical to the Vitara Brezza. In terms of safety features, the Urban Cruiser comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, front seat belt reminder, rear parking sensors and a rear parking camera.

Under the hood, the Toyota Urban Cruiser is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that powers the Brezza. This engine produces 105hp and 138Nm of peak torque. Gearbox options include either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an optional 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The manual variants of the Urban Cruiser have a claimed efficiency of 17.03kmpl. Meanwhile, the automatic variants offer a fuel efficiency of 18.76kmpl, thanks to its mild-hybrid tech.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser has not been tested by Global NCAP yet. However, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has scored a respectable 4 out of 5 stars at the Global NCAP tests and the same can be assumed for the Urban Cruiser. Prices for the Toyota Urban Cruiser currently range between INR 8.50 lakh and INR 11.35 lakh (ex-showroom). It sits in the highly competitive sub-compact SUV segment where it takes on the likes of the Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and more.

