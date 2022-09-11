Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price in India Announced

Toyota has announced the Urban Cruiser Hyryder price in India. The Japanese carmaker has revealed how much the top four grades of its new SUV will cost in the Indian market.

Out of the top four grades, the least expensive is the S eDrive 2WD HYBRID which has been priced at Rs 15.11 lakh. Sitting above it is the V AT 2WD NEO DRIVE at Rs 17.09 lakh. Then we have the G eDrive 2WD HYBRID which costs Rs 17.49 lakh and the costliest is the V eDrive 2WD HYBRID at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the significant milestone Mr. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “We are truly humbled and honoured to receive such an overwhelming response for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and we are grateful that our customers have put their faith & trust in brand Toyota. Today, we have decided to announce the price of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in a phased manner. The prices for the remaining grades will be announced shortly."

Available in two powertrains- Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric powertrain & Neo Drive, the Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle is powered by an e-drive transmission and runs 40% of the distance and 60% of the time on electric power, with engine shut-off, offering a fuel efficiency of 27.97km/l. Additionally, the Neo Drive comes with a 1.5-liter K-series engine, a five-speed manual transmission, and a six-speed automatic transmission with 2WD and 4WD options.