Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG Price Announced

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG price has been announced. The company has revealed the price of both the G and S variants of the model.

The G variant of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG costs Rs 15.29 lakh whereas the S variant retails at Rs 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom). Both of them are available with manual transmission only.

Commenting on the same Mr Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing said, "The launch of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been a significant milestone for us, in keeping with Toyota’s quest for promoting sustainable mobility solutions. Today, it gives us immense pleasure to announce the prices of its CNG variants for our customers, who have shown overwhelming interest in the product since its launch."

He further added, "At Toyota, we are committed to making a shift towards low-carbon energy sources, with a vision to realise a ‘Carbon Neutral Society’. We are confident the competitively priced Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variants will encourage widespread acceptance of environment-friendly technologies and provide multiple options to the customer to meet their diverse requirements."