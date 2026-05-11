Toyota to Set Up New Maharashtra Plant, SUV Production from 2029

Toyota has announced plans to build a new vehicle assembly plant in Maharashtra, India, with operations slated to begin in the first half of 2029.

The facility will be operated by Toyota Kirloskar Motor and located in the Bidkin Industrial Area. It will have an annual production capacity of 100,000 vehicles and is expected to generate around 2,800 jobs.

Toyota confirmed that the plant will manufacture a new SUV, although specific details about the model remain under wraps. The facility will handle core production processes, including stamping, welding, painting and final assembly.

The investment is aimed at strengthening Toyota’s manufacturing footprint in India, enabling the company to respond more flexibly to rising demand and evolving market dynamics. In addition to catering to domestic buyers, the new plant will also support exports to nearby markets.

This new facility will complement Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s existing operations in Karnataka, further expanding its production capacity and reinforcing India’s role in Toyota’s global manufacturing strategy.