Toyota Plans to Deliver Cars with Literally Zero Reading on Odometer

Toyota has announced the introduction of its “Awesome New Car Delivery Solution”, an initiative to be implemented by its authorised dealers as a part of their sales process.

The new initiative aims at extending vehicle logistic services till delivery touchpoints by eliminating possible drive down of new cars by the Dealer staff to the delivery location.

As an industry first, the new initiative will enable Toyota Dealers to transport new vehicles from dealer stockyards to their sales outlets on a flatbed truck. This will ensure new vehicles reach the final delivery outlets of the dealerships without driving the new vehicles on the road, even in rural and semi-urban locations where last-mile logistics pose challenges.

With the launch of the Phase I of this program, customers from 26 states with 130 dealerships, will enjoy this trustworthy and delightful car-buying experience at Toyota dealerships.

Key Highlights

Peace of mind and awesome delivery experience – Secured transport service to all customer delivery touchpoints

No additional cost to be borne by the customer

Setting new industry benchmark – Consistent, standardized and trustworthy buying experience for customers nationwide

Utmost convenience and care – Flatbed carriers for safe transportation, backed by transit insurance.

Toyota's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction shines through in this forward-thinking approach to car delivery. By leveraging flatbed trucks and prioritizing convenience, safety, and reliability, Toyota is enhancing every aspect of the car-buying journey for its valued customers. As the program continues to roll out, it's poised to revolutionize the way vehicles are delivered, setting a new standard of excellence in the automotive industry.