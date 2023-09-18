Toyota Opens New Dealership in Tezpur, Assam

In line with its ‘Customer-First’ approach, Toyota Kirloskar Motor today inaugurated the 24th customer touchpoint in the North-East region of the country. The opening of Aditya Toyota in Tezpur, Assam, underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to fortifying its presence in the region thus ensuring easy access to world-class products and services for a wider customer base.

The newly inaugurated Aditya Toyota spans an expansive 37,000 square feet of space and is furnished with state-of-the-art facilities encompassing both Sales (1S) along with Service and Spares (2S). The facility is staffed by a team of well-trained sales and service professionals who are dedicated to elevating customer experience aimed at making the entire experience of purchasing and owning a Toyota vehicle, a hassle-free experience.

Commenting on the inauguration of Aditya Toyota, Mr. Varinder Kumar Wadhwa, General Manager, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, stated, “With the newly opened 37,000 square feet facility state-of-the-art Aditya Toyota, we aim to further enhance our reach and accessibility in this very important and highly potential market in the North-East Region of India. The new outlet will offer a holistic car buying experience and provide a comprehensive suite of sales and services packages. As a boost to our journey in creating a strong footprint in the eastern markets, we are confident that the new facility will enable us to build strong, lasting relationships with our customers here. We look forward to providing our customers with a wide variety of Toyota vehicles and unmatched service quality, suiting all their requirements, for a delightful ownership experience for our customers.”

Expressing his thoughts, Mr. Amitabh Das, Dealer Principal of Aditya Toyota, said, “At Aditya Toyota, we recognize that we are embarking on a remarkable journey to introduce this iconic brand to customers in Tezpur and the surrounding regions. We eagerly look forward to further strengthening Toyota’s relationship with the customer base in Tezpur. From our state-of-the-art facilities to our highly trained professionals, every aspect of Aditya Toyota has been meticulously designed to meet the world-class standards that Toyota represents. Our goal is to deliver exceptional ownership experiences, ensuring that each customer in Tezpur feels the true essence of Toyota's quality, reliability, and innovation.”

Driven by its customer-centric approach to serving the market in a seamless manner, TKM continues to invest in its products, sales & service network. Through its extensive pan-India dealer network comprising of 600 customer touchpoints across the nation, the company aims to deliver “Mass Happiness to All” by driving Quality, Reliability and Durability (QDR).