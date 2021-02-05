Toyota Tops The List Of Most Searched Car Brand In The World In 2020

According to a report by Burrow, out of 21 most famous car brands in the world, Toyota was the most searched car brand in 2020. With this, Toyota has overtaken BMW as the most searched car brand in the world over a period of three years, from 2018 to 2020. Interestingly, here in India, Kia tops the list as the most searched car brand in the country in 2020.

Kia's popularity can be credited to the Seltos and the Sonet and the market share they have achieved in less than two years of the brand debuting in the Indian market. The Kia Sonet has been the best selling sub-compact SUV in the country for a couple of months in 2020 and the Seltos too has been right on the heels of the Hyundai Creta in the mid-size SUV segment in terms of sales figures.

Also Read : Toyota Bags 5,000 Bookings For The Fortuner Facelift Since Launch

As for Toyota in the global scenario, the Japanese carmaker topped the global rankings with it getting more than a third of the results in its favor, sitting pretty at 34.8%. It is interesting to note that Toyota commanded 41.1% of the results in its favor in 2018. However, Toyota witnessed a massive drop in 2019 to 17.7% for some reason. Toyota's revival to the top of the list can be credited to an improved portfolio of vehicles globally.

This report was compiled by analyzing the Google trends data from 158 countries from the years 2018, 2019 and 2020. BMW may have been overtaken in 2020, but its lead was massive when seen across three years. In 2019, the carmaker commanded almost 74.8% of the market share but had dropped to 21.5% in 2020. Over the course of the 3-year period, BMW had 38.3% searches in its favor as compared to Toyota's 31.3% share.

It is also interesting to note that the report does not cite Tesla which incidentally was the most valuable carmaker in the world in 2020. The report however did note that Ford was the most searched car brand in North America in 2020.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.