Toyota Introduces CNG Variants of Hyryder & Glanza in India

Toyota has entered the CNG segment in India by introducing CNG variants of the Hyryder and Glanza. With this, customers will now have more variants to pick from.

The Toyota Hyryder CNG is available in S & G variants of the vehicle. Factory-fitted CNG can be purchased only with manual transmission. The CNG variant will be in addition to the Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric as well as the Neo Drive variants, which are already available in the market and have received very encouraging responses from customers.

The Toyota Glanza, which was launched earlier this year, will now be available with a CNG variant in the S & G grades, along with a Manual Transmission powertrain.

The CNG variant in the Toyota Glanza has a 1197cc engine with a power output of 77.5 PS & delivers a superior driving experience. The E-CNG Glanza boasts of a fuel efficiency of 30.61 KM/KG. On the other hand, the Toyota Hyryder CNG comes with a 1.5-liter K-series engine & 5 Speed Manual Transmission and has a said mileage of 26.1 km/kg.

Expressing his delight at the occasion, Mr. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Being a customer-centric company, TKM believes in placing customer’s interest at the forefront. Our goal at Toyota has always been to serve the needs of the market with a clear focus on customers’ aspirations, and by providing the most viable products and services to our customers. With the same vision in mind, we are delighted to announce our foray in the CNG segment, driving in CNG variants for two of our much sought-after offerings, the Toyota Glanza & the Urban Cruiser Hyryder."