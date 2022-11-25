Toyota Innova HyCross Unveiled, Bookings Now Open

Toyota has unveiled the much anticipated Innova HyCross in India. Based on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), the Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV) celebrates Toyota's globally recognized Quality, Durability and Reliability backed by advanced technology, to appeal to Indian customers.

The Toyota Innova HyCross is powered by the 5th Generation Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric System with TNGA 2.0 Litre 4-cylinder gasoline engine and a monocoque frame with an e-drive sequential shift delivering a max power output of 137 kW (186 PS), providing rapid acceleration and best in segment fuel economy. The vehicle also comes with the option of a TNGA 2.0 Litre 4-cylinder gasoline engine mated to a direct shift CVT in select grades delivering an output of 128 kW (174 PS).

The Toyota Innova HyCross provides unmatched comfort and convenience through a raised eye point and the newly introduced Ventilated Front Seats that take care of the hot Indian summers. For the second row, the 25.65cm (10.1-inch) Connected Display Audio with JBL premium 9-speaker system(including subwoofer), segment-first powered Ottoman 2nd Row Seats and Multi-zone A/C, combine to offer an unmatchable luxurious experience.

The unique Flat Floor Design, wheelbase of 285cm (longest in the segment) and Platform Width Enhancement further ensure spaciousness for extended family and friends to travel together. Indian customers believe in no compromises; therefore, the Power Back Door and Tilt-down Seats ensure maximum space utilization and enhanced luggage space.

The Toyota Innova HyCross will be available in Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avant Grade Bronze Metallic and an exciting new color Blackish Ageha Glass Flake. Interiors in Black and with two new colors Chestnut & Black and Dark Chestnut, reflecting advanced and premium impression.

Bookings have commenced for Rs 50,000. Customers can make their bookings online or by visiting their nearest Toyota dealership.