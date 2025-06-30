Toyota Innova Hycross Bags 5-Star BNCAP Safety Rating

The Toyota Innova Hycross has secured a full 5-star safety rating in the latest Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) crash tests, marking a major milestone for the MPV in India’s evolving safety landscape.

Tested in its top-spec seven-seater hybrid variant, the Innova Hycross delivered strong results across both key categories. It scored 30.47 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and an impressive 45 out of 49 points in Child Occupant Protection (COP)—earning five stars in both areas.

These scores highlight the MPV’s structural integrity and advanced safety features, which include multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and a reinforced cabin. The result also reinforces Toyota’s focus on safety across its lineup.

The Innova Hycross’s top-tier safety credentials make it an even more appealing option for families, fleet buyers, and long-distance commuters alike. With this crash test performance, Toyota strengthens its reputation for building vehicles that are not only practical and efficient but also exceptionally safe.

The 5-star BNCAP rating is expected to further boost the Hycross’s standing in India’s competitive MPV segment, adding another feather to Toyota’s safety-first cap.

