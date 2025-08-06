Toyota Innova Celebrates 20 Years and 12 Lakh Units in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has marked 20 years of the Toyota Innova in India, celebrating a legacy that has seen over 12 lakh units sold across its three generations — Innova, Crysta, and HyCross. Launched in 2005, the Innova redefined the MPV space with its comfort, durability, and reliability, becoming a preferred choice for families and fleet operators alike.

The evolution continued with the Innova Crysta in 2016, offering a more premium experience, followed by the Innova HyCross in 2022 — a bold step into self-charging hybrid electric mobility. Powered by a 2.0-litre engine paired with Toyota’s fifth-gen hybrid tech, the HyCross delivers 186 PS and class-leading efficiency, along with features like a panoramic sunroof and advanced safety tech.

The Innova has struck a chord with buyers across generations for its practicality, road presence, and dependable performance. Its success is also backed by Toyota’s T CARE ecosystem, which ensures end-to-end customer support from purchase to resale.

With its strong brand loyalty and growing popularity, the Innova continues to be a benchmark in the MPV segment. As it enters its next chapter, Toyota reaffirms its commitment to evolving with customer needs — blending innovation, sustainability, and long-term value.