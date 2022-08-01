Toyota India Reports Highest-Ever Monthly Wholesales Since Its Inception

Toyota India has announced that it has achieved its highest-ever wholesales in a single month since its inception in the country.

The gigantic automobile manufacturer has sold 19,693 vehicles in July 2022 recording a growth of 50% when compared to the corresponding month last year. For reference, TKM had sold 13,105 units in July 2021. TKM also registered a growth of 19% over its wholesales of 16,500 units sold in June 2022.

Expressing his thoughts, Mr. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, "The month of July has been phenomenal for the company. Both in terms of sales as well as our endeavour towards “mass electrification” in India, as we unveiled the first self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle in the high volume B SUV segment- the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The response to the model has been exceptional, especially the customer’s choice for strong hybrids, further reiterating Toyota’s global prowess when it comes to the manufacturing and sales of electrified vehicles worldwide. We are humbled by such an encouraging response and would like to thank our customers for placing their trust in the brand."

He further added, "Last month also witnessed TKM’s highest ever wholesales in a single month, ever since we started operations in India. This significant milestone also reinforces the popularity of our segment-leading models like the Innova Crysta, Fortuner & the Legender enjoy. The cool new Glanza, as well as the Urban Cruiser, continue to gather momentum as well as very encouraging booking orders. The Camry Hybrid and the Vellfire too, continue to garner healthy customer orders."